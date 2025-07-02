Latest Ultraman Theory Suggests He Isn’t a Superman Villain at All

A new fan theory from the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit is proposing a wild new identity for the masked villain Ultraman in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman. In a detailed post, Reddit user Little_Assistant_247 suggests that the character is not a Kryptonian foe at all, but is instead an obscure DC character with deep ties to another hero set to appear in the film, Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). The theory moves away from the common assumption that Ultraman is an evil version of Superman, instead connecting him to the villainous corporation STAGG Industries, which has been glimpsed in the film’s trailers. This new perspective re-contextualizes Ultraman’s role, positioning him not as a dark reflection of the Man of Steel, but as a deep-cut character from a different corner of DC lore.

“Narratively this could fit extremely well,” Little_Assistant_247 wrote about Ultraman being Java, Simon Stagg’s henchman. “Java is supposed to be a Neanderthal, and we do get a glimpse of STAGG Industries in the first trailer. Plus, it would explain why Superman would have to save Baby Joey, because both Java and Metamorpho are rivals. It would also explain why Metamorpho is the one being held captive by Luthor. The only thing that doesn’t fit is the eye beams. Java isn’t supposed to have those, but Gunn could always take creative liberties and give him that power. Like I said, narratively the theory could make sense, but what do you all think?”

The theory prompted a range of counter-arguments from other users in the thread. User jeremysbrain offered a simpler explanation, suggesting the mask is a mystery for the film’s characters, not the audience. “Lol, hear me out, but maybe, just maybe Ultraman is just Ultraman and there is no twist or secret villain,” the fan wrote. “The mask and the secret are for the characters (not the audience) who don’t know that Ultraman looks exactly like Superman under the mask.”

In addition, user BangerSlapper1 argued that a relatively unknown character would make for an anticlimactic reveal for a masked villain. “Nah. The whole idea of doing a covered-up villain is the reveal,” the user commented. “A character like Java, who, to be honest, as someone fairly familiar with the DC pantheon, I’ve never even remotely heard of, doesn’t work in that context.” Meanwhile, user Mumakilla expressed hope for an established villain who is not a simple clone. “I really hope he is Parasite or even Apollo from The Authority,” the user posted. “It’s way better than just a clone.”

A Superman-Centric Villain Makes More Sense for the DCU

While the attempt to connect the dots to STAGG Industries and Metamorpho is clever, the Java theory runs contrary to the most significant evidence presented in the trailers. The powers displayed by Ultraman, including super strength, flight, and powerful heat vision, are a direct mirror of Superman’s own abilities. This makes a Kryptonian or Kryptonian-adjacent origin far more probable than that of a chemically or technologically altered Neanderthal. Furthermore, the name “Ultraman” itself is a major clue. In DC Comics, this is the established name for Superman’s evil counterpart from the alternate reality of Earth-3 and the leader of the Crime Syndicate. For James Gunn to use such an iconic name for a completely unrelated character would be potentially confusing for both new and long-time fans.

More importantly, the strategic context of Superman as the first theatrical film in the new DC Universe makes a deep-cut, non-Superman villain highly unlikely. The movie is tasked with establishing the foundational tone and lore for this new reality, and it is already heavily focused on the hero’s classic rogues’ gallery with the inclusion of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as a primary antagonist. Given that this is the grand opening for the DCU on the big screen, it is narratively more cohesive for the main physical threat to be directly connected to the Man of Steel. A villain like a clone, a Bizarro, or a corrupted alternate-reality Kryptonian presents a direct challenge to Superman’s identity and his place in the world, which are central themes of his mythology.

Superman is scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11th.

What is your theory on Ultraman’s true identity in the new DC Universe? Let us know in the comments.