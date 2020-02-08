Harley Quinn Tries to Kill Someone With a PlayStation 4 Controller in New Batman Preview

Batman has one of the deadliest rosters of villains of any DC hero, though few are as charming and delightfully chaotic as Harley Quinn. While the character is leading a group of vigilantes in Birds of Prey, in Batman #90 she's back to her killing spree ways, though in the upcoming issue she is taking some people down in a rather inspired way. In the new preview of Batman #90 Harley can be seen having a ball of a time using drones to chase down someone on a motorcycle (presumably Batman or one of his allies), and as you can see in the following images she is using a PlayStation 4 controller to guide them. That's right, Harley's using a PlayStation controller to try and take out someone, which we're pretty sure is something that is not covered in the Sony PlayStation manual.

Elsewhere in the preview, we see Batman and Catwoman scouting some rooftops, Riddler, Joker, Penguin, and Catwoman meeting for some secret purpose, and get an introduction to the new villain known as the Designer, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

Batman #90 features the work of Jorge Jimenez who joins James Tynion IV and Tomeu Morey on the issue, and you can check out the official description below.

"In the latest chapter of “Their Dark Designs,” the mysterious master criminal known only as the Designer once brought together Gotham City's greatest criminals to plot the perfect crime, and now his plan has been unleashed upon the city in all its might. Batman will go to any length to uncover the grand design, but Catwoman is the one who holds the greatest secret. If Batman wins against the Designer, he will lose everything!"

Batman #90

Written by James Tynion IV

Art and cover by Jorge Jiménez and Tomeu Morey

In Shops: Mar 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

