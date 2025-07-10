Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Reflects on Playing the Iconic DC Character, Excitement for Rachel Brosnahan

Elizabeth Tulloch played Lois Lane in The CW’s Superman & Lois for nearly eight years. After spending so much time with the iconic DC character, Tulloch reflected on what has made Lois endure and continue to feel relevant after almost 90 years of existence at a pet-friendly screening of the new Superman film, aptly hosted by Milk-Bone. Furthermore, Tulloch shared the qualities of her version of Lois that made the character so enjoyable to play, along with her “excitement” at seeing Rachel Brosnahan’s take on the fast-talking, ambitious reporter at The Daily Planet in James Gunn’s Superman.

“She’s not the sort of bumbling Lois who’s always needing Clark to rescue her, at least in Superman & Lois,” Tulloch said of her character on the CW series, which ran for four seasons. “This was a version of Lois who was older, who was a very well-established reporter and who was very capable….which is one of the reasons I liked playing this version of Lois.”

Tulloch shared that she believes that the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi “really hammered in that this is actually a dangerous career”, and is perhaps why the character of Lois Lane, along with her unflappable integrity, has endured. “I think anyone who’s a journalist in 2025, I tip my hat to them because it’s a confusing time right now. And I think with AI and misinformation and everything, I think we need journalists more than ever who are out there reporting the truth,” the actor mused. “That’s what Lois did, and that’s kind of what I think makes her so special here, almost 90 years later.”

Tulloch “Looking Forward” to Seeing Brosnahan’s Interpretation of Lois

Lois’s journalistic ambition is undoubtedly part of the character’s DNA. Brosnahan spoke to two investigative journalists as part of her research to play the character, who, similar to Tulloch’s Lois, will grapple with the evolving state of journalism in Superman. “Today we’re living in a world where print journalism to some is perhaps an endangered art form, and she’s somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it,” Brosnahan told the press last year at the film’s trailer launch event.

It’s no wonder, then, that Tulloch is “excited” to see Brosnahan’s Lois on the big screen. “I’m looking forward to seeing what she does with the character,” she said. “I think everybody who’s played Lois so far has really understood the qualities about her that have made her so iconic and interesting to people… that fierceness and that determination.”

To Tulloch, the gold standard of Lois Lane remains Margot Kidder’s 1978 performance in Richard Donner’s Superman movie. However, given the overwhelmingly positive buzz the latest Superman film is already receiving, it seems that Brosnahan’s portrayal of the character may be up to par with Kidder’s and will make Tulloch proud.

Superman releases in theaters tomorrow, July 11th.