Supergirl Back From the Future Part Two Photos Released

Supergirl fan-favorite character Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) returned from the future a couple of weeks ago in order to save life as he knows it from a wannabe Toyman, but the latest Legionnaire's adventures in the present are far from over. When Supergirl returns next week, The CW series will air "Back From the Future - Part Two" and now, thanks to new photos from the episode released by the network, we're getting a look at things, including Winn back in action at the DEO alongside his friends.

Of course, being at the DEO these days is a somewhat complicated situation. One of the consequences of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" was the creation of Earth-Prime in which things are very much the same as the old Earth-1 with a few major differences -- one of them being that Lex Luthor is considered a good guy and runs the DEO. Despite this, Lex absolutely hasn't changed his stripes and from the sounds of things, dealing with Lex is going to be a major component of "Back From the Future - Part Two". According to the episode synopsis, Alex (Chyler Leigh) is going to be trying to find evidence against Lex. You can check out the official synopsis below and scroll on for photos from the episode.

BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX; JEREMY JORDAN GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (guest star Jeremy Jordan) face his greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) sets out to find evidence against Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) must decide between helping his friend or continuing to secretly work for Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Rob Wright & J. Holtham.

Supergirl airs on The CW at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays, following episodes of Batwoman. "Back From the Future - Part Two" will debut on February 16.