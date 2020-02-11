Birds of Prey hit theaters last week with the DC Extended Universe offering fans a truly one-of-a-kind action thrill ride with its female-fronted heroes teaming up against a common foe. While Harley Quinn isn't exactly someone that fits the traditional superheroine mold, she comes together with Dinah Lance/Black Canary, Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, and Renee Montoya to take on one of Gotham City's major baddies with no shortage of action and violence -- and not everyone makes it out alive. So, who dies in Birds of Prey?

Warning: Major spoilers for Birds of Prey below!

In Birds of Prey, a young pickpocket named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) ends up stealing and subsequently swallowing the Bertinelli diamond, an item that is the key to unlocking a massive fortune, something that crime lord Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) feels entitled to. He puts a bounty on Cassandra's head and, after a wide-ranging series of events, Harley (Margot Robbie), Dinah (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee (Rosie Perez) find themselves working together to protect Cassandra from Sionis who is prepared to literally cut the little girl open in order to get that diamond.

After a pretty epic fight at Amusement Mile, Sionis manages to get his hands on Cass and takes off with Harley and the others chasing him to Gotham's Founders Pier. With only one bullet left in her gun, Harley fails to kill Sionis, but all hope for Cass is not lost. You see, while they were hiding out at Amusement Mile and looking for items that they could use in their fight, the group comes across a couple of grenades. It turns out that Cass had pocketed them and, while Sionis was distracted, slipped them into his pockets. She reveals that she's "stolen" Harley's ring -- thus detonating the grenades. Sionis falls from the pier and is blown to bits.

While Sionis' death is by far the most graphic in Birds of Prey, it also isn't the only one. Throughout the film various crime lords and thugs are taken out by Huntress, something that is revealed to be her picking off the people involved with the slaughter of her own family years before. Among those people Huntress is after is Sionis' right-hand-man Victor Zsasz. Zsasz ultimately meets his end at the business end of Huntress' crossbow, with the woman taking him out as he menaces the women holed up at Amusement Mile.

In the end, both of the major villains of Birds of Prey meet their end thanks to the efforts of the women, something that leads to the formation of a real Birds of Prey vigilante team while Harley, along with Cassandra head off on their own wild adventures.

Birds of Prey is in theaters now.

