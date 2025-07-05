One of the Best Nintendo Switch Games Is on the eShop for Only $2

One of the best Nintendo Switch games available on the Nintendo eShop is currently 90% off, and consequently available for just $2. That said, this new Nintendo Switch eShop deal is only available for a limited time or, more specifically, until July 18. Once the Nintendo eShop deal expires, the Nintendo Switch game will revert back to its normal price point of $20. That said, those on Nintendo Switch 2 will not find a native Switch 2 version of the game, however, it is playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility. And considering the game in question is not technically demanding, it is unclear what would be different about a Nintendo Switch 2 version other than an improved frame rate as the game in question is locked to 30 FPS on the Nintendo Switch.

The new Nintendo eShop deal is specifically for a Nintendo Switch copy of Playdead’s Inside, one of 2016’s best games, as evident by its 93 on Metacritic and its Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards that year, which it coupled with awards for Best Art Direction and Best Independent Game.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Inside is a puzzle-adventure game and successor to 2010’s equally acclaimed Limbo. And despite being nine years old, it remains the latest release from Playdead, a Danish studio that has only released Limbo and Inside. Similarly, Limbo is also on sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $2. This deal is also available until July 18.

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project,” reads an official description of Inside on the Nintendo eShop. “Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.”

Those that decide to check out Inside via this Nintendo Switch eShop deal should expect to fork over the aforementioned $2 and clear out 1.5 GB of space to download it. This is also the case on the Nintendo Switch 2, which has the same file size. In return, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can expect a game that is about three to five hours long.

