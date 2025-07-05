Xbox Game Normally $60 Is $3 for 48 Hours

An Xbox game that is normally $60 is only $3 on the Microsoft Store for the next 48 hours thanks to a massive 95% discount. This allows Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users to save $57 on the game, which was released by Firaxis Games and 2K Games back in 2016. To this end, it was one of the best games of 2016, as most evident by its 88 on Metacritic. The game doesn’t have a native Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version, but the Xbox One version is playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

The dirt cheap Xbox game in question is notably the 16th highest-rated game of 2016, at least on Metacritc, beyond only juggernauts and critically-acclaimed games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Overwatch, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, Inside, Stardew Valley, Titanfall 2, Dark Souls III, Rez Infinite, and a few other games. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the new Xbox deal is for XCOM 2.

XCOM 2 is a turn-based tactics strategy game and a sequel to 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown, which rebooted the XCOM series, a series that has been around since 1994, making it one of gaming’s oldest franchises.

Those that never experienced what was one of last generation’s best strategy games can now do so for next to nothing. That said, those that take advantage of this deal and download the game from the Microsoft Store should prepare to fork over 21.1 GB to download the game in addition to $3.

“XCOM 2 is the sequel to the award-winning strategy game XCOM: Enemy Unknown,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store. “Earth has changed and is now under alien rule. Facing impossible odds you must rebuild XCOM, and ignite a global resistance to reclaim our world and save humanity.”

In addition to $3 and 21 GB of space, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users that cop XCOM 2 via this Microsoft Store deal should expect to hand over at least 30 to 35 hours of their time just to see the main campaign. Those that want to experience the game’s side content, meanwhile, will need more like 50 hours with strategy game. And then completionists who want to 100% the game will need roughly 80 hours with XCOM 2.

