Nintendo Switch 2 Game Returns to Sale After Being Removed From eShop

A Nintendo Switch 2 game previously removed from the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop has returned to the digital storefront. This not only means Nintendo Switch 2 users can now buy the Nintendo Switch 2 game, but those who already own it can download it from the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop again. And the Nintendo Switch 2 game in question is actually a re-release of an entire trilogy, so there are now three more Nintendo Switch 2 games on the eShop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After previously requesting Nintendo to remove Gex Trilogy from the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop due to substantial issues with the game on the Switch 2, it has returned to the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop with these issues fixed. According to the publisher of the game, Limited Run Games, the issues, which prevented the game from starting up properly on the Nintendo Switch 2, was being caused by the console’s backward compatibility technology. And this is relevant because the version of the game on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop is not a native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but a backward compatible Nintendo Switch version.

Gex Trilogy for those that don’t know is a collection of the three-game Gex series, which consists of 1995’s Gex, 1998’s Gex: Enter the Gecko, and 1999’s Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko. As you may know, the nostalgic 90s series is most associated with the PS1 because the PS1 is the only platform where the entire series is available. In fact, the second and third games were PS1 exclusives when they were released. The first game didn’t come until PS1 after its launch though. At launch it was a 3DO exclusive.

Play video

Those interested in checking out Gex Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch 2 now that it has returned to sale on the platform. Those that want to do this though will need to fork over $30, or $10 per Gex game. This is a bit of a steep price considering the games have not been remade or even fully remastered, however, they do various improvements and extras that help modernize the experience of playing each.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 deals — click here.