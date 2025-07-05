New Pokemon TCG Pocket Code Gives Players Free Pack Hourglasses

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, new booster packs have been steadily incoming on a monthly basis. That means many players are struggling to keep up with their collections. Pack Hourglasses help gamers open more boosters in the game, but they come at a price. Either you grind through limited objectives or spend real money to top off. Thankfully, DeNA sometimes offers up exciting free gift codes to help Pokemon TCG Pocket players open up a few more packs. On July 5th, the latest free gift code for the mobile Pokemon card game has been revealed.

Gift codes for Pokemon TCG Pocket have been relatively few and far in between since the game launched. That means that when a new code does drop, gamers take notice. This latest free gift comes as part of a collab stream with a Japanese Vtuber, who unveiled the code during their stream. The gift code offers up 24 free Pack Hourglasses for Pokemon TCG Pocket. It’s no 10-pack pull, but it will help you get there.

Eevee fans might need that pack hourglass top up right about now

To get your free items, you’ll simply need to enter the code 33V33S5MM3R. The new gift code is valid from July 5th until August 31st. So, you do have a bit of time to cash in on the free Pack Hourglasses. But if you’re like me and spent every Pack Hourglass you have chasing all those new Eeveelution cards, it’s a good time to claim the code.

How to Redeem Gift Codes in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Redeeming codes in Pokemon TCG Pocket can be a bit confusing, particularly since we haven’t had a ton of opportunities to do so just yet. So, let’s walk through how to redeem this latest code and snag some free Pack Hourglasses in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Unfortunately, gift codes cannot be redeemed directly in the app. Instead, you’ll need to head to the official Pokemon TCG Pocket gift website. Once here, you’ll need to know your Support ID to make sure the gift gets to your account. You can find this info by opening the menu using the three horizontal bars at the bottom right of the screen. Your Pokemon TCG Pocket Support ID will be displayed in the top right, above your username.

Where to Find Support ID in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Then, just enter your Support ID in the first textbox, followed by the gift code in the second. In this case, that gift code is 33V33S5MM3R. Hit the “Send” button, and you’ll get a confirmation message that the items were sent to your account.

Finally, open up Pokemon TCG Pocket. You should see the items in your gift inbox, the same place where those Promo Packs and Thank You gifts live. In my experience, the items are delivered pretty much instantly, so you’ll be ripping those extra digital packs in no time.

Which packs will you be opening with your free Pack Hourglasses? Will you be prioritizing Eevee Grove like me, or do you have old sets to finish? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T: Serebii]