DC Teases Major Snyder Event

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo knocked it out of the park with their last DC project, and now it seems they are set to return to that world for another round. The duo teamed up for the superb Batman: Last Knight on Earth and the mega event DC Metal previously, and DC just released a new teaser that suggests the two are returning to one of those worlds for a sequel of some kind. The new teaser image features a long-haired version of Superman, though he's also sporting a Doomsday-looking arm and some other interesting tweaks to the iconic costume. That S is unmistakable though, as is the heat vision aura coming from his eyes, and it seems we'll learn more on February 12th.

The teaser image features the text "Get Ready For The Encore!", as well as "The Mayhem Is Imminent!", and we cannot wait to learn more about what Snyder and Capullo have in store.

You can check out the full teaser image below.

(Photo: DC)

The Superman image will bring one of the final images of Last Knight on Earth #3 to mind, as we see a young Kal-El crash land on the planet after Batman, Diana, and the other surviving heroes are finally able to free the world from the alternate Bruce's grasp. It seems we're in for a bit of a time jump in the sequel, though we do hope there is more Joker as Robin craziness in store.

That said, it could also be referring to a new version of Metal, which had the heroes going through quite a transformation as they hunted down the metal necessary to keep the Dark Multiverse from consuming their world. The "Encore" line could also be suggesting Metal, but for now, we'll have to just wait and see.

You can find the official description for Batman: Last Knight on Earth #1 below.

"Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. Young. Sane.

And...he was never Batman.

So begins this sprawling tale of the Dark Knight as he embarks on a quest through a devastated DC landscape featuring a massive cast of familiar faces from the DC Universe. As he tries to piece together the mystery of his past, he must unravel the cause of this terrible future and track down the unspeakable force that destroyed the world as he knew it…

From the powerhouse creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the team that reinvented Batman from the emotional depths of “Court of Owls” to the bombastic power of DARK NIGHTS: METAL, DC Black Label is proud to present the bimonthly, three-issue miniseries BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH, published at DC’s standard comic trim size.

This could be the last Batman story ever told…"

