Flashpoint Batman Coming To Batman The Animated Series

Along with a new comic book set in the DC Animated Universe, Batman: The Adventures Continue, there will be toys. And one of those toys, apparently, will be the Flashpoint Batman -- a gun-toting Thomas Wayne from an alternate timeline who first appeared as a supporting character to Barry Allen in the Flashpoint crossover but was more recently reintroduced as an antagonist in Tom King's Batman run. Paul Harding shared a first look at what he referred to as the "Thomas Wayne figure" for the new line.

The nice thing about Flashpoint Batman, especially in the cleaned-up and simplified style of Batman: The Animated Series, is that all they really had to do was give him a different face and someminor tweaks and he's...y'know...Batman otherwise. With guns.

You can check it out below.

Thomas Wayne figure for the new Batman: The Adventure Continues line. Designed by @tytempleton , sculpted and printed by me, and painted by Michael Cowart pic.twitter.com/o7bQfMkPbh — Paul Harding (@HardingArt) February 21, 2020

There's no gun pictured here, but Flashpoint Batman has a holster on his right leg, and when asked whether it would come with guns, Harding replied that it would include be packaged with one gun.

This follows an earlier revelation that The Batman Who Laughs, the antagonist to Dark Nights: Metal who has been terrorizing the Justice League and the rest of the DC Universe since that event, will also get the Batman: The Animated Series treatment in an upcoming toy. It is not immediately clear that the characters will end up actually appearing in Batman: The Adventures Continue, but it is at least possible. When the series was announced, Alan Burnett suggested that characters like Jason Todd (as both Robin and the Red Hood) would play a role, as would Azrael and Deathstroke, neither of whom ever made their way into Batman: The Animated Series the first time around.

"We're going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do," said Burnett. "In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now."

Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 will be available digitally in April, with the first issue hitting comic shops on May 6. There is no clear release date yet for the Batman: The Adventures Continue toy line, although it seems likely to be spring or summer.

