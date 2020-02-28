Legends of Tomorrow EP Teases a Connection Between Charlie and Astra

Legends of Tomorrow has been dropping some interesting bombshells across its fifth season, including a new detail regarding the origin story of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). The punk-rock shapeshifter has been part of the team for over a season now, but a lot of questions have remained around how she got her start. In a recent episode, fans got their answer -- that Charlie is one of the three Fates of Greek mythology, and her two sisters are hunting for her after she destroyed the Loom of Fate and scattered it across the multiverse. According to a new report from TVLine, Charlie's new origin will also lead to a connection with the season's big bad, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann).

“[Charlie and Astra will have] an interesting intersection” executive producer Grainne Godfree teased. “It’s a crazy storyline. You won’t see it coming. I can guarantee you will not guess.”

That certainly will complicate the team's adversarial relationship with Astra thus far, as she has been spending her time unleashing evil historical figures from Hell. Given the fact that John Constantine (Matt Ryan) was the one who helped doom Astra to Hell I the first place, his dynamic with Charlie is sure to take an interesting turn.

"Constantine's the one who just gets under her skin," Richardson-Sellers recently told reporters. "He's the one who really challenges her, pushes her, doesn't let her get away with anything. And that definitely does grow into a sort of understanding, which she has for him and he has for her, that none of the other ones really do. They have a unique special bond."

"He knows more about her than any other of the Legends," co-showrunner Keto Shimizu echoed. "And there's a reason that we'll discover, that [Charlie was] drawn to him. There's something pushing you there. But there was also, I think an emotional thing pushing you there."

"John clearly has a savior complex, and he's very comfortable saving little girls who've been damned to hell," co-showrunner Phil Klemmer said of John and Astra's relationship. "And it's just been fun to immediately put him on his heels with [Astra being] like, 'I know I'm a little girl, I do not want saving, if you want to fix yourself do that on your own time, but I'm doing great down here.' And it's just like, 'I didn't go through all the trouble of surviving just to have you pluck me out of here, in a place that now I'm acclimated to this world where I'm a shark, I swim with sharks and if that keeps you from sleeping at night John, that's your problem, I can't help you.'"

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

