Wonder Woman 1984 New Look Image Released

DC kicked off 2020 with Birds of Prey, and now they've got one of their biggest hitters on deck with Wonder Woman 1984. The heavily anticipated sequel will reteam Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Chris Pine from the original hit film while bringing in some new blood in the form of Kristen Wiig's Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's Max Lord, and now we have a brand new image from film to help pass the time until the film's June release. The new image from Total Film (via GamesRadar) shows Wonder Woman dispatching of two thugs with ease, holding their wrists to make them drop their weapons, and from the looks of their expressions, that grip is quite painful.

Wonder Woman doesn't look phased in the least, and this is the part of the trailer where we also see her jump from the top to bottom floor and utilize her golden lasso, and we can't wait to see how this whole sequence plays out in the final film. You can check out the new image below.

Recently Jenkins broke down why the film is set in the 1980s. “Why 1984?” Jenkins explains. “We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

(Photo: Total Film)

Things were also a bit more challenging from a filming perfective, with Jenkins saying that Wonder Woman's sequel was “a much harder movie to shoot… I was more ambitious with it. So doing all the stunts for real on wires and things, it’s extremely complicated and time-consuming. And everybody involved knows that you could say, ‘Oh, forget it, we’ll just do it in CG.’ So it was difficult in a new way [compared to the first film].”

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana Prince), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Cheetah/Barbara Minerva), Pedro Pascal (Max Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyta), Robin Wright (Antiope), and Ravi Patel.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th.

Are you excited for more Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.