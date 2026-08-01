The Lanterns Comic-Con Footage Actually Made Me More Excited for an Earth-set Green Lantern Story

Lanterns got a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and it has finally convinced me that the MCU’s big swing with the Green Lantern franchise could work. The DCU is still in its early stages, and after the extremely comic-accurate debut film of Superman, I really expected that the rest of the projects would have a similar treatment of DC Comics. However, Lanterns has come along to prove that the DCU is incredibly willing to change things, and while this twist has upset some fans, I think it could be great.

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Typically, the stories surrounding the Green Lantern Corps are incredibly intergalactic, with it being about various planets, aliens, and other types of Lanterns. However, that is not the case in the DCU’s Lanterns. Instead, the Lanterns trailers reveal that the show will be a True Detective-inspired mystery, with it borrowing elements of Westerns and detective stories in order to tell a grounded and gritty Green Lantern tale. This has been incredibly controversial, as it moves away from the bright, alien adventures that DC fans have come to know. However, this may be the perfect way to bring the Lanterns into the DCU.

I’m Convinced That A Gritty Earth-set Green Lantern Story Could Work

The SDCC 2026 Lanterns trailer gives us our best look at the show yet, revealing that most of the series will focus on Hal Jordan training John Stewart. John seems to feel like he is Hal’s sidekick, but in reality, Hal is replacing John to be his replacement. Meanwhile, the duo is tracking a group of dangerous Manhunters, who seem to have taken root in a small American town. Their shapeshifting abilities have allowed them to blend in with the humans, making the Lanterns’ jobs even more difficult.

This trailer has fully convinced me that an Earth-set Green Lantern story could work perfectly, even if it isn’t the traditional type of story that fans are used to. Firstly, it’s because of how the DCU is treating the Lanterns. Instead of positioning them as intergalactic police officers or army men, Lanterns is treating them as jaded detectives. So, a slower, grittier story works perfectly for this new take. The Corps is big, and Lanterns is taking a magnifying glass to the organization in order to examine one murder mystery in one small town, with the larger elements of the franchise likely being hinted at throughout the series.

Secondly, the show focusing on Hal’s training of John is a fantastic idea. Since Green Lantern is so large-scale and foreign, some fans find that stories occasionally fail to find the compelling human dynamics that make stories interesting. Mixing the mentor-mentee angle with Hal and John’s conflicts could make for an incredibly compelling story, one that audience members can immediately connect to.

Hal & John’s Training Storyline Gives Lanterns The Perfect Reason To Include Sinestro

Luckily, the focus on Hal and John’s training relationship allows Lanterns to explore an iconic comic book storyline that would ease the concerns of many fans. Since Hal is already aged in Lanterns, some fans have been concerned that the DCU is skipping over some of the most iconic Green Lantern arcs. However, this may not be the case. In the SDCC 2026 trailer, Hal pays a visit to Sinestro, confiding in him about his training relationship with John. Sinestro gives insight into what is really going on with them, setting up one of Lanterns‘ most interesting dynamics.

In the comics, Sinestro started out as the mentor of Hal, training the young hero while secretly operating as a dictator in the background. As Hal grows in his powers, he realizes Sinestro’s villainy, reports him to the Guardians, and gets him banished to another dimension. While Sinestro would go on to become Hal’s arch-nemesis, he began as his mentor, giving the duo an incredibly interesting connection.

Sinestro’s appearance in Lanterns means that the show could explore his and Hal’s backstory, juxtaposing their relationship with Hal and John’s. By comparing and contrasting their different methods, the show can explore what it means to truly be a Green Lantern. Even though Hal and John will have conflicts, Hal’s will undoubtedly send John in a better direction than he was sent by Sinestro. There is tons of thematic potential in this arc for Lanterns to dig into, allowing this small-scale Green Lantern story to be one of the franchise’s most compelling.