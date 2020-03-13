Y: The Last Man Series Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus Concerns

As the entire planet is taking actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus, various movie and TV productions have at least temporarily shut down as a preventative measure, with the FX adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series Y: The Last Man halting production in Toronto for at least two weeks, according to Variety. As compared to production on various other movies and TV shows around the world that have seen members of the cast or crew testing positive for coronavirus and being immediately suspended, there is no word on whether anyone associated with the series has tested positive, with this directive likely being done in hopes of preventing its spread.

FX has been attempting to develop the narrative into a TV series since 2015 and has faced a number of trials and tribulations when attempting to bring it to life. Given the series' subject matter, it's somewhat ironic that the most recent setback is due to the spread of a virus.

The network describes the series, "Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class, and survival."

One of the biggest setbacks that the series has suffered came earlier this year when Dunkirk star Barry Keoghan left the role of Yorick, with Ben Schnetzer ultimately taking over the role. The series also stars Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Elliot Fletcher, and Amber Tamblyn. Eliza Clark currently serves as the series' showrunner.

Earlier this year, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf claimed that development on the series was going well and that he had seen a handful of scripts.

“We’ve seen five, six scripts. We haven’t scheduled it because it hasn’t gone into production," Landgraf revealed to Deadline. "We changed showrunners and did a big reboot on it. But that seems to be going well.”

Despite the various delays with the production, co-creator Brian K. Vaughan promised fans last year that we could expect the series in 2020.

"The show must go on! Sorry for two Hollywood sellout posts in one day, but I just got back from the writers’ room for Y (still coming to FX in 2020!), and I’m very pleased to say the series is in excellent hands with new showrunner [Eliza Clark] and her intimidating squad of all-stars," he shared on Instagram. "TV is goddamn hard, and if the last 17 years have taught co-creator [Pia Guerra] and me anything, it’s that our story is particularly challenging to adapt, so I’m very grateful to everyone who’s helped get Yorick & Co. this far, especially Michael Green and Aïda Croal. Anyway, stay tuned, very good (monkey) sh-t coming your way soon."

