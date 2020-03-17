Wonder Woman Star Lyle Waggoner Dead at 84

Today, the entertainment industry is coming together to remember the talent which Lyle Waggoner brought to the screen. A report by TMZ has confirmed the Wonder Woman and Carol Burnett Show star passed away recent at the age of 84.

The report comes from a source close to Waggoner's family. TMZ says the TV star died at his home on Tuesday after battling with an illness. Waggoner went peacefully while surrounded by his wife and sons.

For those unfamiliar with Waggoner, the actor rose to fame back in the 1960s after he was cast on the show Gunsmoke in a guest role. The actor almost nabbed a role in a very different comic book series before Wonder Woman as he was a lead choice to play Batman, but Waggoner ultimately lost the role to Adam West.

After failing to don the cowl, Waggoner redirected his focus to comedy as he joined The Carol Burnett Show. The star appeared on the iconic sketch comedy series for seven years where he rose to fame.

It was in 1975 that Lyle Waggoner finally landed in DC role. He was cast as Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman TV series where he also played Steve Trevor Jr. He was on the show for more than three season alongside Lynda Carter.

Outside of his acting career, Lyle was seen as a sex symbol by many, and he even posted seminude in Playgirl back in 1973. From the big screen to television, Lyle was reliably cast as a hunk to woo female audiences, and he stole plenty of hearts during his time on Wonder Woman.

In the mid-1970s, Waggoner began separating himself from Hollywood to pursue other careers around the entertainment industry. In the years following, he went on to revive his TV legacy on programs such as That '70s Show.

