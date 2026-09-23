James Gunn Confirms the Next Big DCU TV Show’s Release Window, And It’s Going to Be A Long Wait

Right now, DC fans are jonesing for the final two episodes of Lanterns, the hit new TV series airing on HBO and filling in major gaps for the larger DCU. Not only is the series creating major discussion around the way that it’s remixing the comic book lore, but stars Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler are delivering all-time performances as John Stewart and Hal Jordan. In short, the TV side of the DCU has command of the pop culture conversation right now, and James Gunn has confirmed that the next time that might happen may not be for a while.

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In a post on Threads, Gunn spoke up about the upcoming The People V. Gorilla Grodd TV series, which not only introduces the super smart ape antagonist into the larger DCU but will bring back a slew of Superman characters. Gunn revealed that because the series is a true crime show, it’s place in the DCU timeline is “all over the place,” but he confirmed that in the grand scheme of things, the show is actually set after the upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie and actually won’t be released until after that movie has come out. For fans keeping track, that means the next great DC TV show won’t hit until at least July of 2027.

DCU Gorilla Grodd Show Gets a Release Window, And the Countdown Begins

Fans have been stunned in recent days as production on The People V. Gorilla Grodd has revealed that a fully practical gorilla suit is being used on the set of the series. Though the tone of the show is clearly coming across in them (how else could a gorilla being part of an acapella group be interpreted beyond comedy?), it’s also left many fans scratching their heads that a brain-eating antagonist that menaces The Flash is the focal point of a comedic series.

To that end, it’s worth remembering how often fans questioning the intention of a series in the DCU has already proven to blow up in the face of doubters who don’t have much patience. Just a few weeks ago, the first episode of Lanterns revealed the surprise death of Hal Jordan, a move that was immediately criticized but which has given way to hours of fan engagement, theory crafting, and speculation, with two episodes left to see how it all comes together. That said, maybe The People V. Gorilla Grodd being a comedy doesn’t mean a villain fans love from comics won’t get his due.

All that is to say, DC is dominating the cultural water cooler with Lanterns right now, and learning that their next major TV show won’t arrive until at least next summer is surprising. Man of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be released on July 9, 2027, meaning a premiere right around San Diego Comic-Con next year is possible. Still, it feels like a long wait for another show in this shared cinematic universe.