Justice League Concept Art Reveals a Cut Green Lantern (Could They Appear in the DCU?)

The DC Extended Universe’s Justice League was missing its Green Lantern, but it turns out the franchise nearly introduced one in 2021. This weekend, artist Jerad S. Marantz shared a digital model of the character Tomar-Re, who was nearly included in the Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The concept art included a 360-degree view of the character from head to toe, rendered in color, in grayscale, and with the glowing aura of the Green Lantern. Marantz shared a few details on the project, and why it wasn’t used in Justice League (2017) or the Snyder Cut. With Lanterns coming to HBO early next year, it’s still possible we’ll see Tomar-Re in the new DC Universe one day.

“Tomar-Re! One of my absolute favorite Green Lanterns,” Marantz wrote. “Almost forgot about this guy. I got the chance to do a pass on the character for Justice League a while back. He was unfortunately cut from the film, but we did get to see a deceased Kilowog in the Snydercut. Working on Justice League was an incredible experience with Costume Designer [Michael Wilkinson]! He is easily one of the best in the industry.”

“Justice league was definitely a career highlight,” he went on. “I was able to work on some of my absolute favorite DC characters and I was able to work with some of the industry’s best artists from Los Angeles and the UK!”

Tomar-Re was originally intended for the post-credits scene of Justice League, but somewhere along the way, the architects of the DCEU made different plans for the Green Lantern Corps in general. However, Tomar-Re was in the 2011 Green Lantern movie, voiced by actor Geoffrey Rush.

In the comics, Tomar-Re is one of the oldest members of the corps, first introduced in 1961. He is part of an alien species called Xudarians, with bird-like features and tendencies. He is often tasked with training new recruits to the corps, and in the process, he befriends Hal Jordan. That last connection may be his best chance of appearing in Lanterns next year.

The DCU’s first Green Lantern will be Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), appearing in Superman on July 11th. Lanterns will focus on Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), but it won’t take them far from earth either, as far as we know. The series will start with this duo investigating a murder in Nebraska, and it’s unlikely the rest of the Green Lantern Corps will have much to do with this earthly affair. However, the story could take them just about anywhere, not to mention flashbacks to introduce more lore and characters.

Justice League and the Snyder Cut are both streaming now on HBO Max. Lanterns premieres sometime in early 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.