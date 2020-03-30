Zack Snyder Reveals Original Plans for Aquaman After Batman v Superman Debut

Before seeing his own solo film pass the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Jason Momoa's take on Aquaman appeared in not one, but two Zack Snyder DC films. He had a prominent role in Justice League back in 2017, but his first appearance took place a little over a year before that, in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. If you recall, Momoa had one quick scene in the film, a video clip in a computer folder that housed information about several different enhanced beings around the world. The Aquaman bit showed the underwater hero with a trident, which would've come back into play later on in Snyder's vision for the franchise.

Batman v Superman arrived in theaters four years ago, and Snyder went live on Vero over the weekend for a director's commentary of the film. While talking about the ideas behind all of Batman v Superman's various scenes, Snyder hinted at what was really going on in the Aquaman debut.

'The concept here was that he had his, to me it was that he had probably trained with his mother's trident a couple of times with Vulko, but he wasn't keeping it himself," Snyder explained. "So Vulko kept the trident with him and, as needed, if they were training or [whatever], he would get it from him, but he'd always give it back. But he never took it up as like a real mantle."

So the trident being wielded by Aquaman in the BvS sequence wasn't his at all, but rather the one that belonged to his mother that he only used for training purposes. What we don't know, however, is how this idea would have affected the eventual Aquaman movie. Had Snyder still been around overseeing much of the franchise, could his ideas for Aquaman have changed the direction James Wan went with the solo film?

Things may have changed a little bit, but it sounds like the story of redemption and rising to the throne that Aquaman experienced in this movie still would've been prominent themes.

Did you watch Zack Snyder's new commentary this weekend? Do you think Batman v Superman still holds up? Let us know in the comments!

