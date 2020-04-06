Shazam 2 Star Zachary Levi Is Eager to Get Back to Work on the Sequel

Shazam! 2’s Zachary Levi is pretty eager to get back to work on the sequel. The star took a moment this weekend to acknowledge the anniversary of the first film hitting theaters. In that message, he also mentioned wanting to get back in the saddle as soon as possible when the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The entire entertainment industry has felt the crush of the virus as virtually every production around has delayed its day-to-day operations because of health risks. At some point, things will be back to normal. When that moment comes, Levi will be ready to bring that second helping of Shazam! to life.

“Happy 1st birthday to our “little superhero movie that could”. So very grateful for everything this role has brought into my life, and so damn excited to step back into the spandex as soon as we’re ready to rock ‘n roll again,” Levi wrote. “To everyone out there who continues to believe in and support us, thank you. And if you haven’t had a chance to see @shazammovie yet, now is a pretty opportune time to give it a shot, and fill your life with laughter, heart, and joy.”

Director David F. Sandberg told Comicbook.com last week during the Quarantine Watch Party that the movie was scheduled to film this year. But, for right now, everyone is just trying to stay productive.

"Well, we'll see how long this goes, because I mean, we were going to start shooting this year," Sandberg began. "But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!. But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"

"Some of [the time] has been watching movies," Sandberg says. "We have a little bit of work that we can do remotely, we have meetings via Zoom. I've never heard of that app before this happened, and now it's all Zoom. Yeah, it's not too weird for us. We're indoors a bit more. I'm sitting down and learning new software and doing little tests, things like that."

