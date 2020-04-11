Jesse Eisenberg Says He's Not Part of the Justice League Snyder Cut "Movement"

✖

Most Justice League stars from Ben Affleck to Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa have thrown their support behind the fabled Snyder Cut of the DC Comics team-up flick. One member of the DC Extended Universe — or the World of DC, as it's now called — that isn't an active member of the movement, however, is Zombieland alum Jesse Eisenberg. Eisenberg plays Lex Luthor in Batman v. Superman, serving as the overarching villain for that particular flick. As the actor recently said he's definitely not a champion of the Release the Snyder Cut movement.

"I’m not sure because I don’t watch anything I’ve been in, and I haven’t seen either Batman v Superman or Justice League," Eisenberg recently told the Toronto Sun when asked of the fabled Snyder Cut. I know that I had a smaller part in one of them but I get pretty uncomfortable watching myself. So I’m not aware of a Snyder Cut."

The actor adds, "I’m not part of — I don’t even know what to call it — the movement. I like Zack Snyder and I worked with him for a while just by virtue of these movies taking so long to film. I love his style and aesthetic and if there’s a movie he wanted to see released, I’m sure it would be great."

Eisenberg also popped up in the post-credits scene of Justice League, recruiting Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke as the villain began to form a live-action version of the Legion of Doom. In an interview last month, Eisenberg said he'd reprise the role in a heartbeat if asked.

“Oh yeah, are you kidding? I would love it," Eisenberg revealed. "That’s the coolest role to play. I don’t even know if they know what they’re doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they’re doing with it,” he says.

“You can do anything [with the character] and it’s right," he continued. "You can be as funny, as dramatic, as crazed, as sensitive [as you want]. The character is open to any interpretation. It’s not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels they have to like or see themselves in, so that’s the kind of freeing role that actors like. Will they let me do it again? I have no idea. But that’s the kind of thing I love.”

