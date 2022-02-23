2/22/2022: Two-Face Trends as DC Fans Realize What Today’s Date Is

For some Batman villains the day of the week and the specific date of the year marks a big opportunity for crime in Gotham City. Calendar Man and the Holiday Killer(s) went out of their way to do some heists and murders on the likes of Christmas, July 4th, etc., but today, February 22, 2022, has everyone talking about just one Bat-villain, Two-Face. DC Comics fans have been tweeting about the character so much today that at one point the villain began to trend. We’ve collected some of the best posts referencing Two-Face and today’s date below.

Created by legendary team of Bob Kane and Bill Finger, Two-Face first appeared in Detective Comics #66 way back in 1942. The sometimes villain, sometimes anti-hero has become a major staple of the Batman canon. The character’s motivations and history has been reinvented a few times over with major appearances like The Long Halloween, Hush, and Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth. The character has appeared in countless versions of Batman adaptations as well, famously played by Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever and Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight. A version of the character hasn’t been confirmed to appear in the upcoming The Batman but it seems like a possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now to end, a joke. What does Two-Face put in his coffee? Half and half.

Two-Face Appreciation Day

https://twitter.com/bukowskit71/status/1496159355917455372

The best Two-Face we never got

https://twitter.com/gibsonagogo/status/1496142791583444998

What’s the time

https://twitter.com/zakiscorner/status/1496149823875162121

He only gets one day

https://twitter.com/gavinguidry/status/1496147914426568706

Oh happy day

https://twitter.com/cell_0801/status/1496046763169435652

Arkham City appreciation

https://twitter.com/WendyisWolfy1/status/1496168614751309828

“My city.”

https://twitter.com/therealzubes/status/1496190223994212361

Waiting for years…

https://twitter.com/MarkStephenFord/status/1496161290733113344

Clock’s ticking, Harvey

https://twitter.com/candid_gamera/status/1496153163405090821

He did it