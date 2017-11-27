5 Things You May Have Missed This Week on The CW Shows

Thursday may have been Thanksgiving, but it was a busy week for The CW‘s superhero shows. Last week, Mon-El returned on Supergirl, audiences saw how Clifford DeVoe became The Thinker, the Legends went to Vietnam, and Oliver temporarily returned as Green Arrow.

While each of the heroes had a lot on their plates — especially with the Arrowverse crossover and the West-Allen wedding coming up — there were some fairly universal themes each of the heroes and their teams dealt with this past week. Last week, the Arrowverse spent a lot of time in hospitals, having legal entanglements or otherwise being detained, and more. While we’ve covered most of the big Easter eggs and references for each show as they aired, let’s take a look back to see what the Arrowverse had in common in this final week before “Crisis on Earth-X.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on for five things and themes you may have missed on this last week’s CW programming.

Getting what you want. Sort of.

This last week on The CW was all about characters getting what they wanted only for it to not quite turn out the way they expected. On Supergirl, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) was thrilled when it turned out that Mon-El was on the mystery ship in National City’s waterfront. He had miraculously survived being sent off into space and his return was all Kara wanted. All she wanted, that is, until the reality of things set in. For Mon-El, the seven months he was gone to Kara was really seven years, and now, he’s married.

On The Flash, Clifford DeVoe, aka The Thinker, wanted to create a device that would allow him to literally expand his mind, and he used the STAR Labs particle accelerator explosion four years ago to achieve it. Unfortunately, his super-powered brain was now drawing so much energy to operate that it caused him to develop an aggressive, ALS-type disease, giving him a superior mind and a rapidly failing body. He may be the fastest mind alive, but he may also be on borrowed time.

On Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow, the theme was a little less obvious, but there were still examples of things not quite going as planned. Jax (Franz Drameh) and Stein (Victor Garber) are working on figuring out how to separate Firestorm, but as they get closer to achieving that goal, the pair are starting to realize how much they will miss each other. Meanwhile Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) wanted the anti-vigilante measure to go to a city-wide vote, and last week he got his wish. The People of Star City voted. Unfortunately, because of damning video courtesy of Cayden James, that measure passed, spelling tough times for Team Arrow.

Hospitals and medical issues for everyone

There was something wrong with someone on each of the Arrowverse shows this past week. On Supergirl, both Mon-El and Imra Ardeen, Mon-El’s surprise wife, spent time in the DEO’s sick bay, while on The Flash, in flashbacks we saw Clifford DeVoe get the bad news about his deteriorating physical condition from a doctor who was bewildered by how much the supposed professor of history knew about medicine. On Legends, Sara remained in a coma aboard the Waverider while the rest of the team dealt with Gorilla Grodd trying to start World War 3. And on Arrow, Diggle found himself hospitalized after going through withdrawals from the mystery drug he had been using to deal with his nerve damage. However, it wasn’t all sadness and sickness; Thea (Willa Holland) woke up from her coma just in time to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

Legal woes

Kara and the gang over on Supergirl were, mercifully, too busy dealing with the shocking return of Mon-El for anyone to have any legal or imprisonment issues there, but the rest of the Arrowverse wasn’t so fortunate. On The Flash, Barry’s need to prove that Clifford DeVoe was evil led him to some irrational behavior — including breaking into the DeVoe house — which landed him a suspension from the Central City Police as well as a restraining order. On Legends, Nate (Nick Zano,) Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers,) Ray (Brandon Routh,) and Zari (Tala Ashe) ended up being mistaken for dissidents by the Army, held at gunpoint, and very nearly executed.

The biggest legal issue, though, belonged to Oliver on Arrow. FBI Agent Watson finally brought charges against him for his involvement with the Green Arrow. This lead to Mayor Queen being arrested not only in front of the new police station and a bunch of media, but in front of his son, William, as well.

The threat of paralysis

Separate from the more generic medical issues and hospitalizations around the Arrowverse this past week, there were two specific characters who had to face the threat of paralysis. On The Flash, it’s not just that The Thinker’s body is deteriorating because his body is literally destroying itself to power his massive brain. DeVoe is also rendered mostly helpless and unable to move for himself because of his metahuman ability, and if he stays disconnected from his special chair too long, he could die. Meanwhile on Arrow, Diggle’s issues with his shoulder have only gotten worse. If Curtis isn’t able to figure out something to fix him the way Felicity’s implant gives her the ability to walk, Diggle may find himself facing paralysis in that injured arm or worse.

The calm before the crossover storm

Another thing all the Arrowverse shows had in common this week was a set up for the crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X” that starts on Monday.

On Supergirl, Kara got the massive shock of Mon-El’s return that she will likely need some time away on Earth-1 to deal with. This makes Barry and Iris’ wedding perfect timing or her. Meanwhile on The Flash, Barry was suspended for two weeks, giving him and Iris time to focus on their wedding — and Barry knows exactly who DeVoe is for certainty now, so at least that’s off his plate. The Legends successfully dealt with Gorilla Grodd and took a moment to celebrate Thanksgiving with Lady Bird Johnson’s pecan pie and on Arrow, Oliver is out of jail (for now,) and Thea is awake giving the Queens a lot to be thankful for, at least until the Nazi’s show up next week.

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.