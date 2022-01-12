Adam West’s Batman TV series premiered 56 years ago today and fans are remembering the show. A lot of people grew up with the actor on TV establishing that wonderful rogues gallery for non-comic readers. In a lot of ways, he and Burt Ward were the faces of the character for a long time. However, as comics became more widespread and their influence extended, many books began to distance themselves from that interpretation of the character. But, as the old addage goes, everything comes back around. A younger generation of Bat-Fan sees the appeal of West’s work. (There are some people who believe Robert Pattinson’s mask in the upcoming movie as an homage to the TV show.) Check out some of the best posts right here.

Comics legend Alan Moore has been vocal about Adam West’s version of the character in the past. He said, “Increasingly, I think the best version of Batman was Adam West, which didn’t take it at all seriously.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HOMAGE/status/1481305041319469056?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Most people equate comics with superhero movies now That adds another layer of difficulty for me,” Moore said. “I haven’t seen a superhero movie since the first Tim Burton Batman film. They have blighted cinema, and also blighted culture to a degree. Several years ago, I said I thought it was a really worrying sign, that hundreds of thousands of adults were queuing up to see characters that were created 50 years ago to entertain 12-year-old boys. That seemed to speak to some kind of longing to escape from the complexities of the modern world, and go back to a nostalgic, remembered childhood. That seemed dangerous, it was infantilizing the population.”

Will you be watching the show today? Let us know down in the comments below!

Such a good day

https://twitter.com/kennylanglea/status/1481342464241946628?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Comixology dropping in

https://twitter.com/comiXology/status/1481318192966373377?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On the set

https://twitter.com/FXMC1957/status/1481189716913446914?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People love it

https://twitter.com/alpotratz/status/1481280781511127048?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Iconic opening

https://twitter.com/SilverAgeTV/status/1481337593874821129?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This is too real

https://twitter.com/mossytoadstooIs/status/1481131097882869762?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Such vibrant designs

https://twitter.com/StephenARhodes/status/1481269488310013961?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Riddler!