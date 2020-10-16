Adrianne Palicki Remembers Playing Wonder Woman, Was Devastated Show Didn't Get Picked Up

✖

Adrianne Palicki is known for an array of projects from Friday Night Lights to The Orville, but Marvel fans know her best as Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird from Agents of SHIELD. However, Marvel wasn't the only major comic book franchise she was a part of. The actor also starred as Wonder Woman in a pilot for NBC back in 2011. Unfortunately, the show didn't get picked up, which was devastating for Palicki. She recently opened up about the experience while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

"It was devastating when it didn’t go. It was so big," Palicki recalled. "I feel like maybe if it had been [made] one or two more years [later], it would’ve been a shoo-in."

The actor also talked about wearing the iconic Wonder Woman outfit and working with her co-star, The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes.

“It was honestly the scariest thing ever and the best thing ever at the time. Getting to wear that outfit was just a huge dream," says Palicki, who remembered being nervous when the producers asked her to read with Elwes for his audition. "I walk in one day and it’s Cary Elwes. And I’m like, 'I can’t read with him. He was Wesley. He was the love of my life at one point!' I was so nervous. Thankfully, he was a shoo-in and we got to work together and I got to hear all of the amazing stories about Princess Bride."

"I would not have had a life between the stunt rehearsals, being in every scene. It would’ve been worth it, but it probably would’ve aged me massively in three years." She added, "If anything, that alone was worth it. That and wearing the costume."

Unfortunately, the Wonder Woman series wasn't the only pilot of Palicki's that didn't see the light of day. The Agents of SHIELD spin-off, Marvel's Most Wanted, was supposed to follow Bobbi Morse and Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) after they were forced to leave SHIELD in the Agents of SHIELD episode, "Parting Shot." During a previous interview with TV Line, Palicki discussed the pilot. "Oh, I saw the pilot. It was actually really, really good. It was a little darker, grittier…," she explained.

Thankfully, we'll likely be seeing Palicki again in the third season of The Orville, which is still a priority for creator and star Seth MacFarlane. "All I can say is we're working on it," MacFarlane said of the new season, which will be the sci-fi comedy's first to debut on Hulu after making the jump from FOX. "We're working very hard. We got hit by this just like everyone else, but we are working on it."

You can watch the first two seasons of The Orville on Hulu and Palicki's Agents of SHIELD episodes on Netflix.