‘Agents of SHIELD’: Adrianne Palicki Describes Darker, Grittier Spinoff ‘Most Wanted’

It has been a couple years since ABC pulled the plug on Marvel’s Most Wanted and we’re still pretty bitter about it.

The Agents of SHIELD spin-off was supposed to follow Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird (Adrianne Palicki) and Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) after they were forced to leave SHIELD in the devastating season three episode, “Parting Shot.” During the episode, which was supposed to be the lead in to their new series, the agents were captured during a mission in Russia and eventually left with no choice but to agree to never work for the U.S. government again and end all contact with their SHIELD family.

During an interview with TV Line, Palicki discussed the show, which was cancelled before it even began.

“Oh, I saw the pilot. It was actually really, really good. It was a little darker, grittier…,” she explained.

She went into more detail, discussing how the show was supposed to follow Bobbi and Hunter as mercenaries. “It’s kind of an extension of what we were dealing with before, where we, like, ended up trying to get married again and all hell breaks loose because people are after us. Ultimately it’s us just kind of fighting for our lives,” she added.

“A mercenary’s No. 1 order of business: Get married again,” joked TV Line.

“Yeah, exactly,” she responded.

When asked if she’d be willing to return to Agents of SHIELD, Palicki was all about it.

“Listen, if they ask me to come back, I would absolutely come back. I was like, “Nick [Blood] came back [for a Season 5 episode] — what the hell, guys?”

Blood returned for the first time since their season three exit in season five’s “Rewind,” which thrilled fans while simultaneously making them long to see Palicki again.

The actress also talked about what it was like working on a tight-lipped Marvel show, which is notorious for keeping secrets. “It’s crazy. It’s crazy. That was the hardest show to do any interview for, because you genuinely could not say a thing,” she explained.

Agents of SHIELD is returning for a sixth season on ABC this summer.