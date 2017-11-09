Failed Wonder Woman Pilot Devastated Adrianne Palicki

Wonder Woman may be one of the biggest movies of 2017, but an attempt to bring Wonder Woman to television six years ago wasn’t quite as successful and its star is speaking out.

Adrianne Palicki — who now appears on Fox’s The Orville — starred in a Wonder Woman television series for NBC back in 2011, but while pilot generated a lot of buzz, it didn’t get picked up for series. It was a decision that Palicki said in an interview with The Wrap “devastated” her.

“I was devastated for a while after, I’m not going to lie,” Palicki said. “But I got paid to wear that costume! It was fun, and also I wouldn’t have been able to do this [Orville] role if I was playing Wonder Woman, so I’m thankful for all these things.”

Palicki’s feelings about what it was like for the Wonder Woman series to not be picked up is something the actress has spoken about before and Palicki ultimately didn’t miss out on being a superhero on the small screen. She went on to play Bobbi Morse on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D before coming on board Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville. What is new, however, is Palicki opened up about why she felt the Wonder Woman pilot failed: timing.

“We were a year or two too soon,” Palicki said. “It was right before the main pop of Marvel movies and television series. The movies [had started coming] out, but it wasn’t like [today, where] that’s what makes money now — that’s what people want to see. It was a little too soon, it was a little early.”

While timing no doubt played a part, there was a critical component to Palicki’s Wonder Woman fizzling out in the pilot stage as well. When fans got their first look at Palicki’s take on Wonder Woman, response was largely negative with fans critical of the bright, latex-like costume that featured Palicki’s Wonder Woman in pants as opposed to more traditional takes on the Amazon’s heroic attire.

However, Palicki has no hard feelings these days. The actress thinks that Gal Gadot, star of both the Wonder Woman film and the upcoming Justice League, is “great” and is “so proud to strong women out there.”