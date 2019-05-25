Allison Mack Reportedly Tried to Recruit Smallville Costar Into NXIVM Sex Cult

Nearly a year after her arrest in connection with alleged NXIVM sex cult, Smallville star Allison Mack pled guilty in April having been indicted on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Now, one of her Smallville costars is opening up about Mack allegedly attempting to recruit her into the cult and says that the group always had a little “something off” about it.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Alaina Huffman — who joined the cast of Smallville as Dinah Lance/Black Canary in its seventh season — revealed that Mack had invited her to several meetings, but she never really ended up attending anything due to schedule conflicts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Interestingly, when I look back on it, I had been invited to several meetings, and because I had two little kids at the time, I never really had the time and our schedules never really lined up, so I never ended up attending,” Huffman said. “Honestly there was always a little something off about it.”

“It was just a feeling, and I was like, ‘No, I’m good,’ and I stayed away,” Huffman further explained. “I don’t know if that’s because I had my own village, I wasn’t very susceptible or vulnerable. I had a great group of friends, at the time I was married, and I had my kids.”

Huffman isn’t the only Smallville star to speak out about experiences related to NXIVM. Shortly after NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s arrest last year, Kristen Kreuk took to Twitter to clarify her experiences with the organization and while Huffman wasn’t involved at all, Kreuk explained that she had taken a self-help program with them — but had left the program years before.

“When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive’, what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program,” Kreuk said on Twitter at the time. “I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all those affected.”

Mack pled guilting to racketeering charges in April and will be sentenced in September. She faces 15 years to life in prison.