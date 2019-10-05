Amy Reeder to Write and Draw Amethyst Series for DC

Yesterday at DC’s Wonder Comics panel at New York Comic Con, the publisher announced that Amy Reeder (Batwoman, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Rocketgirl) will be writing, drawing, and coloring a brand new Amethyst monthly comic, spinning out of the events of Young Justice and launching in February 2020. Originally created by writers Dan Mishkin and Gary Cohn and artist Ernie Colón, Amethyst, Princess of Gemworld launched in her own comic in 1983 but has rarely been a key part of the DC Universe since. Her reintroduction has been an unexpected side benefit of the revival of Young Justice under writer Brian Michael Bendis, and her relationship with the Conner Kent Superboy has been a centerpiece of the early issues.

Amethyst follows titles like Naomi and Wonder Twins, aimed at a broad and diverse audience and centering on characters who were not especially likely to get their own title without the Wonder Comics/Bendis name attached. You can check out the official synopsis for the series below.

Following the character’s triumphant reintroduction in the pages of Young Justice, the new Amethyst series follows teenager Amy Winston, a.k.a. Princess Amethyst, as she returns to her magical kingdom to find it in ruins, her subjects vanished, and none in the realm of Gemworld still loyal to her house. To solve this mystery, restore House Amethyst, and save her family, Amy must find new allies and confront dark secrets on a deadly quest to the farthest reaches of Gemworld.

Based on the preview pages released at the Wonder Comics panel, it also seems that we will get a modern and relatable take on Amy’s relationship with her parents, presumably grounding some of the fantasy elements in something a bit more recognizable and helping the character be somewhat less alien.

Moderated by DC Daily Host Amy Dallen, the DC Wonder Comics panel was also joined by the creative teams of Wonder Twins — Stephen Byrne and Mark Russell — and Dial H for Hero — Sam Humphries and Joe Quinones — as well as Young Justice artist John Timms to discuss what fans have seen and can expect from the acclaimed imprint curated by Brian Michael Bendis.

You can check out some preview pages in the attached image gallery, as well as the cover to Young Justice #12, out in January. Written by Bendis with art by Timms, this issue spotlights the first team up of all of the characters from the Wonder Comics lineup of titles.