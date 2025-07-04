Nostalgic N64 Game Now Only $1.74 for a Limited Time

A nostalgic N64 game from yesteryear is currently available for just $1.74 for a limited time. This deal comes the way of Fanatical, which means it is for a Steam copy of the classic Nintendo game. Meanwhile, on Steam itself, the game is just a little bit more expensive at $1.99. And this is also its price on the Nintendo eShop right now for all Nintendo Switch users and Nintendo Switch 2 users. That said, all of these deals are only available until July 10.

As for the N64 game in question, it is 1997 first-person shooter Doom 6, from developer Midway Studios San Diego. An N64 exclusive, DOOM 64 is the second spin-off in the series and the fourth game total. It was also notable because it was made by the aforementioned developer rather than series’ developer id Software. And at the time of its release, it stuck out as a dip in quality and not the work of id Software, as evident by its 73 on GameRankings at the time.

That said, it is not the the original, cult-classic N64 version on sale and available on PC and the Nintendo eShop, but the 2020 remaster done by Nightdive Studios. This remaster of the Doom II sequel notably gives it upgraded visuals, additional “lost level,” and other smaller improvements that modernize it.

“Years have passed since you stopped Hell’s invasion of Earth,” reads an official story synopsis of the game for those unfamiliar with the classic. “Quarantined for humanity’s safety, the UAC research facilities on Mars were abandoned and forgotten…until now. A signal from a degraded satellite suggests a single entity remains, and it has the power to resurrect the demons. As the only surviving marine who fought Hell’s forces, you are sent on a lone crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop a renewed demonic invasion.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this deal for this N64 classic, download it, and play it, should expect to sit down the first-person shooter for anywhere between seven to eleven hours.

