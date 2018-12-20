Boycott Aquaman 2 Trends After Rumors of Increased Amber Heard Screen Time

By Kofi Outlaw

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial might be over, but the fallout certainly is not. Superhero movies were actually a major topic of the highly-publicized courtroom battle, as Amber Heard plays a major role in DC's billion-dollar Aquaman franchise as Mera, a powerful aquatic heroine and love interest of Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

 With DC and Warner Bros. set to release the much-anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year, there's been a growing chorus of fans who want to see Amber Heard exit Aquaman and the role recast. Well, not only is that not happening (Aquaman 2 finished filming awhile ago), there's actually been rumor that Amber Heard's Mera has even MORE screen time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. 

Amber Heard seemed to contradict that notion during the trial. And as you can see below, DC fans are not altogether happy with the thought of getting more of Amber Heard's Mera in Aquaman 2, because "#boycottaquaman2" is now trending: 

You Said The Wrong Thing!

WB producer Peter Safran kicked off the latest flame-war, with his statements that the studio is backing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, despite major fan pressure to have her cut from the film.

Time to Go to Work

Those who don't like Amber Heard wasted no time going to work after hearing the latest news that Mera will have MORE screen time in Aquaman 2.

Roll Call

Social media is gathering the wolves together.

I Hope It FAILS

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a lot of people already rooting against it.

Disgust > Adoration

A lot of DC fans are feeling like it's a real Sophie's Choice. Loving Jason Momoa, or hating Amber Heard.

Remember the Receipts

Fans are keeping a list of grievances with WB over Amber Heard – and it's only getting longer.

Remember The Petition

The petition to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2 has over 4.5 million signatures. That's not something to ignore.

Weird Standards At WB

Having the same studio determining both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers is giving fans too much comparison to work with.

