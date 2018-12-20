Boycott Aquaman 2 Trends After Rumors of Increased Amber Heard Screen Time
The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial might be over, but the fallout certainly is not. Superhero movies were actually a major topic of the highly-publicized courtroom battle, as Amber Heard plays a major role in DC's billion-dollar Aquaman franchise as Mera, a powerful aquatic heroine and love interest of Jason Momoa's Aquaman.
With DC and Warner Bros. set to release the much-anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year, there's been a growing chorus of fans who want to see Amber Heard exit Aquaman and the role recast. Well, not only is that not happening (Aquaman 2 finished filming awhile ago), there's actually been rumor that Amber Heard's Mera has even MORE screen time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Amber Heard seemed to contradict that notion during the trial. And as you can see below, DC fans are not altogether happy with the thought of getting more of Amber Heard's Mera in Aquaman 2, because "#boycottaquaman2" is now trending:
I wonder if he realizes that it's the fans that make or break a movie?
Peter Safran commented on the growing appeals to remove Heard from the movie. “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure,” #boycottaquaman2 https://t.co/90BLcY2jAn— Mia (@Mia626) June 9, 2022
WB producer Peter Safran kicked off the latest flame-war, with his statements that the studio is backing Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, despite major fan pressure to have her cut from the film.
#Amberheard is still in Aquaman 2 and she as more screen time. We need to get #boycottaquaman2 treading again. #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #JohnnyDeppGotJustice #IStandWithJohnyDepp pic.twitter.com/23yVqoEMGe— Annmarie B (@Annmarie2407) June 9, 2022
Those who don't like Amber Heard wasted no time going to work after hearing the latest news that Mera will have MORE screen time in Aquaman 2.
The only sure way to get AH removed from #Aquaman2 is for all of us to collectively turn our backs on that movie. Movies are a consumer driven industry, WE are the consumers. Don’t like something; don’t waste your $$. #boycottaquaman2— Ginger Starling (@starling_ginger) June 10, 2022
Social media is gathering the wolves together.
I hope Aquaman 2 be the failure of the century. #AmberHeardlsALiar #boycottaquaman2— Ariana (@ariana_fsouza) June 9, 2022
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a lot of people already rooting against it.
The 💩 storm that is Amber Turd just keeps turning. I adore Jason Momoa, but my disgust for her is greater.— ❄️🔥Sara Gryffindor ❄️🔥 (@mintygriff) June 9, 2022
(It’s a shame he’s being dragged into this mess).
I didn’t see the first one cos she was in it. I certainly won’t watch this.#boycottaquaman2
There's not enough hotness in Jason Momoa (forgive me, Zaddy) to counteract the fact that a company (@warnerbros) stands with a proven abuser.#boycottaquaman2 #Aquaman2 #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom #Mera #SayNoToAbuse#SayNoToWB— 🏴☠️ El Polaquito 🏴☠️ (@EuroFan16) June 9, 2022
A lot of DC fans are feeling like it's a real Sophie's Choice. Loving Jason Momoa, or hating Amber Heard.
A reminder to those praising Warner Bros/Aquaman for cutting Amber out of the film.
-Warner Bros still paid her
-they told us that our opinion didn’t matter to them
-fired Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts.
I’m still going to #BoycottAquaman2— Odette (@OdeToMisery) June 3, 2022
Fans are keeping a list of grievances with WB over Amber Heard – and it's only getting longer.
I signed the petition but she's still in the movie. Welp, I'm also boycotting Aquaman 2 alongside the other 4.5+ million people who don't want to give @wbpictures @warnerbros @WBHomeEnt their money for backing an abuser. #BoycottAquaman2#Aquaman2 #Mera— 🏴☠️ El Polaquito 🏴☠️ (@EuroFan16) June 9, 2022
Why would I agree to give a CENT to #warner and #Aquaman2 if they're showing complete disregard for victims of abuse and in the process being completely disrespectful to the 5 million fans demanding only what's fair?
Makes no sense...#boycottaquaman2— Elio➐🏴☠️ (@ElioM1991) June 9, 2022
The petition to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2 has over 4.5 million signatures. That's not something to ignore.
So #WarnerBros fires #JohnnyDepp from #FantasticBeasts because #AmberTurd pointed the finger at him, but #AmberHeard gets her screentime doubled in #Aquaman2 despite being proven a malicious liar and domestic abuser in a court of law? WOW. Good to know. I will #boycottaquaman2 pic.twitter.com/SCG2ctdLrI— Libby Kline (@KlineLibby) June 9, 2022
Having the same studio determining both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers is giving fans too much comparison to work with.