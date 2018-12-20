Boycott Aquaman 2 Trends After Rumors of Increased Amber Heard Screen Time

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial might be over, but the fallout certainly is not. Superhero movies were actually a major topic of the highly-publicized courtroom battle, as Amber Heard plays a major role in DC's billion-dollar Aquaman franchise as Mera, a powerful aquatic heroine and love interest of Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

With DC and Warner Bros. set to release the much-anticipated sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year, there's been a growing chorus of fans who want to see Amber Heard exit Aquaman and the role recast. Well, not only is that not happening (Aquaman 2 finished filming awhile ago), there's actually been rumor that Amber Heard's Mera has even MORE screen time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard seemed to contradict that notion during the trial. And as you can see below, DC fans are not altogether happy with the thought of getting more of Amber Heard's Mera in Aquaman 2, because "#boycottaquaman2" is now trending: