Aquaman 2 Trends After Petition to Remove Amber Heard Crosses 2 Million Signatures

Aquaman 2 is trending because of a petition to remove Amber Heard has crossed 2 million signatures. All of this comes on the heel of the high profile court case unfolding between the actress and Johnny Depp. The litigation had grabbed headlines for years but kicked into overdrive with this week's events. Bolstered by all that media attention, a number of fans decided to make their presence felt by signing on to that petition. Now, measures like this have been around for years now. After the first movie, there were calls for Heard to be replaced by another actress. But, as time has gone on, those voices have only had time to multiple. Unfortunately, for the people interested, it's still highly unlikely that any of this will transpire. Check out what the Internet had to say down below.

Not too long ago, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom moved it's release date from December 16, 2022 to March 17, 2023. Director James Wan sounded grateful for the extra time when he addressed the delay on Instagram. The delay, he argues, freed up a bit more time to "craft this thing right."

I have to share this. I think it’s atrocious what’s happening….DC Entertainment: Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/KDvg138TKz via @Change — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) April 25, 2022

"Working nonstop, day and night (at least 15 hours each day), on my director's cut from my home set up. Thank god for the big desk," Wan wrote in the post. "For a movie that is nearly all visual effects, I'm thankful for the extra time needed to craft this thing right. Working with groundbreaking new technology, I'm blown away by some of the early tests coming in. I'm cautiously optimistic and excited and can't wait to share when the time is ready."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on March 17, 2023.

