Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Trends After Revealing Title
James Wan is trending thanks to all the Aquaman fans on Twitter. He revealed the title for the second movie, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom to near-universal chatter. DC Comics fans knew that the title had to be coming at some point as we’re nearing most of their huge projects from 2022 being a year away. Jason Momoa is more than ready for a dive into the water after that time filming Dune. Both of these films are pretty highly-anticipated by the fanbases. But, we’re still a while away from Aquaman 2. Wan was adamant that his film and others like it would make it to theaters. In some comments to the L.A. Times, the director drew a line in the sand for what would and wouldn’t be happening when the next movie hit theaters.
View this post on Instagram
“This movie has to be played on the biggest screen around the world, and the studio gets that as well,” Wan explained. “When streamers were starting ... the common wisdom was, ‘series drive subscription; movies reduce churn,’” Emmerich said. “Movies weren’t really the drivers of getting people to sign on. And I think now, the perception with film on these streaming services is that they’re punching above their weight in sign-ups.”
Are you excited for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Let us know down below:
Hoping for the best
prevnext
May not be hyped for Aquaman 2 but I have full faith in James Wan to win me over. I love how he makes films and he’s very good a sequels.— Reiss 🇵🇸🏴 (@ReissFerguson) June 10, 2021
Just sounds good
prevnext
aquaman and the lost kingdom has such a good ring to it— bri (@jxsticeleagues) June 11, 2021
Fun journey ahead
prevnext
James Wan reveals the title for #Aquaman2. Can’t wait to see where he takes this one! #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/nzhvD8CkGW— Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) June 10, 2021
Tell me more....
prevnext
Hey man, all I needa know is that James wan is still directing it and I'm on board. The last one was a really fun watch and can't wait for this one. https://t.co/ukEN7pPzj8— Robby (@TheRealTicTac) June 10, 2021
He's back
prevnext
james wan aka australian god has returned. pic.twitter.com/PS22AvqzSQ— sy ableman historian (@cinematicsmith) June 10, 2021
The most casual
prevnext
did james wan just very casually reveal the title of aquaman 2— Chason (@Bumble_115) June 10, 2021
Reason to be excited
prevnext
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gonna go hard asf, James Wan knows how to do sequels— Leo (@LeoStyles19) June 10, 2021
Let's go!
prev
Can’t wait to see this film be darker and utilise more of James Wan’s horror skills like he said he would at DC FanDome! 😍🔱 #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom https://t.co/3NYHflGwu9 pic.twitter.com/icDRcOBXSd— Jessica Blake 💕 (@JessicaBlake98) June 10, 2021