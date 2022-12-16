Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Trends After Revealing Title

James Wan is trending thanks to all the Aquaman fans on Twitter. He revealed the title for the second movie, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom to near-universal chatter. DC Comics fans knew that the title had to be coming at some point as we’re nearing most of their huge projects from 2022 being a year away. Jason Momoa is more than ready for a dive into the water after that time filming Dune. Both of these films are pretty highly-anticipated by the fanbases. But, we’re still a while away from Aquaman 2. Wan was adamant that his film and others like it would make it to theaters. In some comments to the L.A. Times, the director drew a line in the sand for what would and wouldn’t be happening when the next movie hit theaters.

“This movie has to be played on the biggest screen around the world, and the studio gets that as well,” Wan explained. “When streamers were starting ... the common wisdom was, ‘series drive subscription; movies reduce churn,’” Emmerich said. “Movies weren’t really the drivers of getting people to sign on. And I think now, the perception with film on these streaming services is that they’re punching above their weight in sign-ups.”

