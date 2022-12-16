Aquaman 2 Title Revealed by James Wan

✖

Today, Aquaman director James Wan held a production meeting to set the stage for production on the sequel -- and in posting a couple of photos from the event, revealed to fans that the name of the second film will be Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom. That, presumably, refers to Atlantis itself, although given the fact that we already got a pretty good sense for Atlantis's identity in the first film, it's possible that the title might have a dual meaning, and we might be introduced to a new contender for the undersea crown in the next outing, which brings back Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Amber Heard's Mera.

Of course, with the caption "the tide is rising" on Wan's Instagram post, it seems plausible that Atlantis could rise again, becoming a part of the world of man, and throwing the climate and/or the global balance of power into chaos.

You can see the post below.

This continues DC's trend of not using numerals in the title for its sequels. While the original Superman: The Movie sequels had them, it has been increasingly rare since Batman Returns, and while the Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises bucked the trend, most superhero movies now use subtitles rather than numerals. Recent DC sequels have included Wonder Woman 1984 and the upcoming Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

Are you excited for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom? Sound off in the comments below!