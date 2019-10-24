Jason Momoa’s Pitch for Aquaman 2 Is Getting Support From Warner Bros.

Fans are still patiently waiting for the return of the king of Atlantis, as the first solo movie for Aquaman blew fans away nearly a year ago. And while Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics were quick to announce their plans for a sequel movie, we still don’t know much about Aquaman 2 at this point. But that doesn’t mean actor Jason Momoa and filmmaker James Wan are lacking for ideas. In fact, the film’s title star has made it clear that he’s already approached the studio with plans for his new movie.

Momoa spoke with the Associated Press about his new Apple TV+ series See and mentioned that he’s already pitched his idea for Aquaman 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes,” Momoa said. “And so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one. And a lot of support, absolute, a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it’ll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two.”

Momoa previously told SYFY Wire that he was pitching his ideas even when they were filming the first Aquaman movie, so it goes without saying that he feels very strongly about the future of Arthur Curry and his place in the DC Universe.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Momoa teased his ideas for the sequel during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth. It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it.”

It’s likely that director James Wan will have a strong opinion about where the story will go, but between him and Momoa, they’ll likely concoct a strong sequel that will do right by Aquaman.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 16th, 2022.