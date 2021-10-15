Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom Actor Dolph Lundgren Confirms Sequel Return in New Photo

King Nereus is officially returning to the big screen, and his perfect hair is coming back with him. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to DC’s smash hit Aquaman, is currently in production with director James Wan back at the helm. The core cast of Aquaman is returning for the second movie, including Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, and a few others. We now know that group also includes the one and only Dolph Lundgren.

Lundgren played the character of King Nereus in the first Aquaman movie, and it’s a role we now know for sure he’ll be reprising in the sequel. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo from his trailer, confirming that he’s hard at work on Lost Kingdom. Not only is Lundgren back for the second film, but he’s also donning the shoulder-length red hair that fans loved so much from the last film. You can take a look at the photo from Lundgren below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2,” Lundgren wrote in the post. “Great script, great director, terrific cast and a fantastic crew. Really enjoying it!”

While this is official confirmation that Lundgren is returning for the Aquaman sequel, he did say earlier this year that he was likely going to be taking part in the film when production eventually began. At the same virtual Wizard Wold panel where he talked about his potential return, Lundgren opened up about his experience with the first movie, telling fans that it was a mostly water-free process despite taking place almost entirely underwater.

“[Aquaman] was certainly a new experience. The only water I ever saw was in my bottle of Evian that I drank. There was no water on set. It was really very dry,” Lundgren said. “So you hang in the harness all day — five, six, seven, eight hours a day — and you move your legs in a certain way, you talk, and you move around, and then your hair is added later in the computer. So it’s very, very tedious, but it’s a different experience. And it was fun to work with all the great actors — there’s [Willem] Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson, and of course, Jason Momoa.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Momoa and Lundgren back in action in the Aquaman sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.