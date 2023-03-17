Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Offers New Look At Black Manta's Costume

✖

Aquaman fans just got a look at Black Manta's new costume in the upcoming sequel. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might not premiere until next year, but that won't stop the flow of information about the movie. At Licensing Expo this year, Flash Film News obtained images of both The Flash's new costume and what Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be wearing in the DC Comics movie. Fans were disappointed to learn that Jason Momoa's Atlantean king wouldn't be hitting the waves in December of this year. But, they won't have to wait too long to see Aquaman in action again. The company decided to shuffle some release dates to make room for all of the projects on the docket.

Still, Manta is going to be looking extremely comic book accurate in the upcoming film. The last time Abdul Mateen II talked to Comicbook.com, he was excited about diving back into the world of Aquaman after The Matrix Resurrections hit theaters and streaming. Check out what he had to say right here.

"I think in the next Aquaman, I really wanted to put more personality into the character for us to sort of get to know him in some more private moments," Abdul-Mateen II shared before the world got to see him as Morpheus. "Wanted to see [Black Manta] struggle with some things, then to see a bit more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it looks like for him to be in charge of something. So we get to see a little bit more of his leadership style, a little bit more of his personality in this one. And he's back for more, no doubt, in a big way."

"Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he's going to use it. So, he can show up wherever," Abdul-Mateen previously revealed. "But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years."

The Lost Kingdom's writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, had a fun exchange with a fan discussing Manta's arc for this film. If you love old Silver Age versions of the character, you're going to be in for a good time!

"Hmm...good question," Johnson-McGoldrick mused on Twitter. "We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta."

Are you excited for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom? Let us know down in the comments!