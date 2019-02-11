Early ‘Aquaman’ Concept Art Reveals Much Different Look for Main Characters

Debuting in theaters nearly two months ago, Aquaman introduced movie-goers to a vibrant undersea world full of sea-dwelling humanoids and a plethora of aquatic creatures. While the movie was bright and vivid, the main characters nearly had a much different look.

Aquaman concept artist Eve Ventrue took to Instagram to share the concepts she created of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), Mera (Amber Heard), and Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and instead of the bright colors that ended up in the theatrical release, Ventrue’s take on the characters look much more “earthy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the small gallery above, Ventrue relied heavily on a palette of greens and more muted colors, including the toning down of Mera’s fire-red hair. The artist’s take on Curry shows the Atlantean king with armor that looks almost as if it’s been covered in moss or algae, almost giving it a furry-like appearance.

No matter how the characters in the James Wan-directed flick ended up looking like, it appears to have had no ill effect on the movie’s box office haul. Through last night, Aquaman has grossed over $1.12 billion worldwide, including a monstrous $792 million overseas.

Though it’s been a box office darling for Warner Bros. at the box office, the studio still has yet to officially push a direct sequel into development. They have, however, reportedly ordered a script for a movie called The Trench, an Aquaman spinoff featuring the horrific creatures dwelling in the deep sea crevices near Atlantis.

Wan took to Twitter following the announcement to share his thoughts on the creatures of the Trench. He was sure to point out his public love for the characters was neither a confirmation or denial of the spinoff movie.

“During the early stages of preproduction,” the director tweeted. “I fell in love with the Trench and its designs… and secretly hoped to explore this world further/more. (Now, I’m not confirming or denying this project ;)”

What do you think of this concept art of Curry and company? Do you prefer these suits over the costumes that appeared in the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Aquaman is in theaters now. Other upcoming DC movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.