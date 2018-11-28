‘Aquaman’ Director Doesn’t Mind Being The Underdog To ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Aquaman will have some competition on its hands when it hits theaters against films like Mary Poppins Returns, with some saying Aquaman is the underdog in that fight. It turns out Director James Wan is actually okay with that.

Aquaman hits theaters in a packed holiday season, as December will also feature Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns and Paramount’s Bumblebee. For Wan though, he feels there is more than enough box office to go around.

“For sure, I think I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried,” Wan told EW. “But generally around the holidays, there’s a lot to go around — which was pointed out to us when Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle opened on top of each other. You see how well Jumanji played.”

Wan also doesn’t mind being labeled an underdog, and honestly feels it is kind of fitting in regards to the character of Aquaman, who has always had to scrape and claw for respect in the superhero landscape.

“I don’t mind being the underdog,” Wan said. “Aquaman has always been the underdog and I’m happy to continue that narrative.”

Wan’s not wrong about the holiday box office. Jumanji opened up right next to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and yet still cruised to $962 billion at the box office. Meanwhile The Last Jedi made 1.3 billion at the box office, and both happened in the same time frame, so there’s more than room for both Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns to make the money they need plus some.

Wan is leaning into the more outlandish things for his Aquaman and hopes that fun comes through.

“I don’t think making an Aquaman movie can be any other tone than this, right?” Wan says. “In pop culture, he is known as the lamest super hero. So you’ve got lean into that. You’ve got to play into that. You’ve got to have fun with it, right? Like, yes, he rides seahorses, but in our movie, you wouldn’t be laughing at a seahorse like that. I wanted to embrace what people think is goofy and potentially campy about this world and really make it fun and adventurous in a cool way.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21