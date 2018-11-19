Another ‘Aquaman’ Early Screening Positive Reaction Surfaces

Early screenings are already taking place for WB’s much anticipated Aquaman, and another early impression is very much in the positive category.

The early screenings are being held by the studio, and while those who have seen can’t give away any details, they have shared some vague impressions on their general feeling towards the film. For Prince Entertainment Media, that feeling is definitely positive, so much so that the film now sits in his top 2 DC movies.

“WB screened #Aquaman yesterday at their screening room here in NY and we can’t say anything but for what it’s worth, I loved it, truly. I the top 3 DC Films movie. My top 2 are Man of Steel and Wonder Woman. It’s sits comfortably somewhere in between. No I can’t answer questions.”

It didn’t just make an impression on him either, as he also spoke to a woman in attendance who wasn’t a giant fan of DC like he was, but still very much appreciated what she saw on screen.

“Positive & upbeat. I actually talked to an elderly lady who just goes to screenings and not a DC fan per se. She turns to me after saying “this sea superhero is fantastic, it’s like Lord of the Rings underwater.” Her words, but she’s alluding to vast fantastical elements.”

“Yes, I’m a member of the press so others were there, though I didn’t talk to any after. This wasn’t wasn’t the only screening by the way. There were others in California and additional locations.”

This is the latest in a line of positive reviews from early screenings and is helping to build some momentum going into the month of December when Aquaman finally hits theaters. Fans are certainly hopeful that this can be the next DC movie success since Wonder Woman, as Justice League failed to clear that bar. Aside from Wonder Woman, there haven’t been many well-received projects, as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad brought in money but failed to win the adoration of fans. It would be great if DC could ride the momentum of Aquaman into their anticipated Shazam! and Wonder Woman sequel, and we’re sure they are hoping for that too.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.