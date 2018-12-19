‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Reveals If He Drew Inspiration From Vincent Chase’s Aquaman in ‘Entourage’

James Wan did not take any inspiration from the version of Aquaman which went to the big screen in Entourage, unsurprisingly.

On the HBO TV series which followed the life of Hollywood movie star Vincent Chase and his closest pals, the character portrayed by Adrian Grenier took on the role of DC’s Aquaman for a movie directed by Avatar helmer James Cameron. As the story on the TV show went, the movie became a major hit and was the first of its kind to top Toby Maguire’s Spider-Man movie at the box office. While Wan seems to have struck gold with his Aquaman, it is from a very different pot than Entourage‘s version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, I’m sorry to say that to you Entourage fans out there,” Wan told TheWrap. “No, if anything, I probably was inspired more by Cameron’s Avatar than his Entourage.” To be fair, there wasn’t much Aquaman to take inspiration from in Entourage, as merely a clip of Vincent Chase jumping off of the Santa Monica Pier was revealed, along with a cheesey costume which mocked the DC Comics character.

In fact, Wan may have been more inspired by his own previous work with Aquaman, as he injected some terrifying sequences into it similar to his Conjuring background.

“I’m well aware of the movie that I was making, and I never think go darker in terms of visuals, but I didn’t want to go darker in terms of tone, if that makes sense,” Wan told Comicbook.com. “I feel like I can get away with it because they’re sea monsters, and I can have it be a flash of a scary moment in there and have fun with that, but ultimately, I didn’t want to do anything depressing with it.”

The praise from fans and critics calling Aquaman “visually stunning” spawns from Wan’s aim for creating fresh and beautiful scenarios for moviegoers to feast their eyes on. “That was a big goal of mine,” Wan said. “In that sequence, and it was my mantra for the movie. My philosophy for the whole movie was to create a world that we haven’t quite seen before, and if I’m going to work with digital filmmaking with CGI for the first time at this level, I want to do shit that we’ve never kind of quite seen before. I want to create a different looking world, and yeah, and that was my goal.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.