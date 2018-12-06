‘Aquaman’ Projected To Have Highest Opening Ever For A DC Movie In China

Aquaman is already looking to be a force to be reckoned with stateside, but if current estimates deliver, it could also set a new record for DC films in China.

Aquaman hits later this month, and as of right now it is looking to make quite a splash overseas, specifically China. Current estimates are putting Aqumana’s box office projections in the $60 million and up range over the course of the opening three days (via Gavin Fang). Even when compared to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, who holds the current title for DC movies in China, if those projections hold Aquaman will surpass it to become the highest grossing DC movie ever in the country.

“China Box Office Preview: Aquaman is projected to make $60M-plus on 3-day opening. It is higher than any other DC films but BvS($57M opening) in advance ticket sale. With those crazy early reactions, it has a big chance to be the highest-grossing DC title ever in China. #Aquaman.”

The film has high hopes in regards to opening box office, as early tracking suggests the film could be the first $100 million-plus opening since June. The last film to do that was Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, which debuted to around $148 million. That would be an amazing opening for DC, especially coming off of the disappointing Justice League, which ended up only making $229 million domestically and $657 million worldwide.

The good news is we won’t have to wait long to find out if Aquaman can hit those lofty goals, and you can find the official description for the movie below.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.