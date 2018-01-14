‘Captain America’ Star Gives ‘Aquaman’ Director Inspiration

Marvel’s Captain America provided DC’s Aquaman director with some inspiration for the film.

Chris Evans on Twitter retweeted an article about a rare jellyfish. There are only a dozen recorded sightings of the creature.

“Only a dozen recorded sighting?!” Evans tweeted. “It’s nice to think about how much beautiful mystery is still out there.

Director James Wan may explore some of that beautiful mystery in Aquaman. Wan saw Evan’s tweet and retweeted it himself.

“Ahh, yes, thanks for the inspiration,” Wan tweeted.

So if Wan ends up adding a pretty jellyfish to Aquaman in post-production, fans will know Evans was responsible.

Jason Momoa stars as Arthur Curry in Aquaman. Momoa played Aquaman in Justice League in 2017. He previously told ComicBook.com a bit about how Justice League and Aquaman compare. Momoa says Justice league was only “a weekend in his life.”

“And that was when I was alone,” Momoa said. “There’s people that I would save, that I could save, and there’s people that I couldn’t. The human side of me is that heartbreak of he couldn’t save someone. Not knowing what to with these powers, he was a drinker. He’d just down that emotion. He couldn’t ever get that out.

“You’re going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king. If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot.

“And how he has to bring these two worlds together. Because you’re going to see this ocean world, which we just pollute, and how do these people feel underwater with what the land does to the ocean. And this war that is going to come between the two, and I’m the only one that can link the two. He has to do it. He doesn’t want to do it.”

Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21st. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.