‘Aquaman’: Jason Momoa Reveals How Difficult It Is to Poop While In Costume

The costumes in Aquaman are immensely impressive from a visual standpoint, but as Jason Momoa explains, they aren’t the easiest things to navigate when you have to go to the bathroom.

Momoa talked about the gorgeous new costumes alongside Mera’s Amber Heard in a new interview, and during the clip he explained that while the suits are beautiful to look at, it is quite difficult to work with if you have to poo, or as he calls it, having the “poopsies”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘It looks like it’s easy to pee in that, but really it’s not,” Momoa told EW. “And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging. You’ve gotta be really good at holding it.’

It’s also got to be stressful if you do have to go but you don’t want to derail a scene or setup, as literally everyone is going to know why they are waiting around. No one needs that kind of stress when they’re trying to do their business.

Heard also shared some thoughts on getting into her costume, which was even more challenging, though she thinks the designers of superhero costumes should get their own category in the future with how much work goes into these suits.

“My input in regards to my costume was mostly complaining while being sucked and vacuum sealed into it (laughs). I mean really, we had some…I think there should be a whole category of awards for people who create functional, I mean that’s a whole other level of functional art. I mean our costumes are…they’re so intricate and the design is so, I mean you have to move in it, breathe in it, live in it,” Heard said.

You can check out the full video above.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21

H/T Metro UK