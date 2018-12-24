‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Crashes Wedding Photos With His Trident

No one tell Jason Momoa that he’s taking his Aquaman gig to seriously, because he’s having a great time as DC Comics‘ King of Atlantis.

Fresh off of the United States premiere of Aquaman, the star has taken to the beach for some much needed rest and relaxation. But an Atlantean Ambassador’s work is never done, and when Momoa chanced upon a random wedding procession, he couldn’t help but crash it.

This is just a continuation of Momoa’s favorite interaction with fans: posing with the woman while the boyfriend or husband is left out in the cold. It’s a common occurrence at his photo ops during the convention circuit, and apparently it extends to his free time as well.

Momoa was asked about this trend on The Graham Norton Show, during which the actor revealed why he enjoys posing with his fans girlfriends.

“Well, a married couple comes up and they wanna take a picture and then generally it’s the woman who wants to get the hug and they want me to push their husband away… or like kick him in the face.”

Momoa has had a great time on the press circuit for Aquaman, and it looks like the party is extending beyond it.

Given the early success for Aquaman, it seems likely that we’ll see it the actor making the rounds once again for a sequel in a few years time. Momoa has spoken at length about his desires for a sequel. He even has some ideas for other superheroes he’d like to see in Arthur Curry’s next outing.

“I love Flash. I absolutely love [actor] Ezra [Miller], he’s like family to me. Just to have him on set…but you can’t have Flash come strolling through the set, it just doesn’t work,” Momoa shared with Collider about a character he would’ve like to have seen appear in Aquaman. As for a sequel, Momoa added, “I think Wonder Woman would be pretty rad, too. Flash and Wonder Woman would be my first two. I don’t wanna pick one, so I’ll pick two.”

Fans can see Momoa from a safe distance in theaters now, as Aquaman has just premiered on the big screen.