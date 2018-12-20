‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Had a Weird, Creepy Moment at Comic Convention Where Police Had to Get Involved

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spooked by a "weird, creepy moment" during a recent convention appearance.

"They're really nice at conventions, I think all those people are really cool. They don't ask me to do really ridiculous stuff," Momoa told Pedestrian.TV.

"I mean, a kiss or something like that, I'm like, 'I'm married, sorry. I'm not kissing you.' [Laughs]. But everyone's really respectful. I had a weird, creepy moment just happen, but things are starting to change a little bit with the fame."

Asked about the encounter, Momoa opted not to disclose details.

"I'd rather not say right now, but it's definitely, it's just a little too far," he said. "Police had to get involved, that kind of thing."

Momoa, who emerged as a star in HBO's Game of Thrones before breaking out in Justice League and Aquaman, previously told EW his newfound sense of fame is "part of the job."

"When people like you and think you did a good job on something, you deal with it. I embrace it and don't try to hide. I'd probably make it worse to wear some silly hat," he said.

"As long as they stay away from my children I'm a pretty nice guy. I don't like my kids seeing me that way. So I try not to be rude, but…"

The bulky action star admitted to Fox News he becomes an "a—hole" when fame and fans encroach on his family, wife Lisa Bonet and children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

"I landed in New York and I could feel like a shift because I went through customs and I just felt like heads turn. And then the paparazzi. I think things are going to shift. I hope it all stays the same but I don't know. I don't know what's ahead," Momoa said.

"I'm pretty open, you know, I try to give respect to my fans and I hope they give me the respect back...I do like to please people when I have it in me to [but if]... I'm with my family you're probably going to catch me as being an a—hole.

"I'm not going to go out of my way to make you feel better when I'm barely going to see my children… just from my Instagram, you can see that I'm not with my family. But I do go to a lot of fan things... I get to spend time with them, hugs, dedicate that time, and then also when I'm by myself, yeah I don't care, yeah let's get a picture, but when I'm with my kids I turn into a bit of a different animal. But I think most parents do. If someone was going around you with a camera [with your] babies — it's just an awkward feeling."

Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman, Aquaman is now playing.