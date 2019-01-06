‘Aquaman’ Fan Art Imagines Sisqo as Aqualad

Aquaman brought a slew of iconic DC Comics characters into live-action, and a new piece of fanart puts a pretty amusing twist on that.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, reimagines the cover to Sisqo’s Unleash the Dragon as a play on Aqualad. This of course, simultaneously serves as a play on the character not appearing in Aquaman, and on the unique array of songs that made their way onto the film’s soundtrack.

While the film established some pretty major players in Arthur Curry’s comic book lore, including Ocean Master and Black Manta, director James Wan has had a good reason for why Aqualad wasn’t included.

“I think I remember someone asking me this a while ago, and asking me if there will be Aqualad in my Aquaman movie,” Wan told Comicbook.com late last year. “I said, ‘Well, you know, I used the Batman analogy: Let me get Batman right first before we introduce Robin.”

“I still feel that way,” Wan continued. “I mean, listen, again, the character is very popular in the canon of Aquaman, in the comic book canon, right? And so who knows.”

And while Wan isn’t currently signed on to direct an Aquaman sequel, he has hinted that he’d be willing to direct a second installment under the right circumstances.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan explained. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

“I definitely have an opinion,” franchise star Jason Momoa said of an in-talks sequel in an interview last year. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.