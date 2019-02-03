How ‘Aquaman’ Should Have Ended

Aquaman has become a bonafide hit in the weeks since it debuted in the box office, but a new video will make you look at its third act in a new way.

How it Should Have Ended recently shared their newest video, which pokes fun at several different plot points and elements within Aquaman. You can check it out above.

There’s quite a lot that the video pokes fun at, froma delightful callback to Willem Dafoe’s other aquatic role in Finding Nemo, to the fact that the hidden kingdom of Atlantis looks quite a lot like How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. And of course, the video takes a unique turn in the pivotal scene where Arthur stands up to the Karathen, imagining instead that Batman swooped in and claimed Atlan’s trident for himself.

Of course, Aquaman only included sporadic references to the titular character’s time in Justice League — something that probably was for the best.

“I just feel like this is his stand-alone movie, just let it be about Aquaman,” director James Wan said earlier this year. “I feel like all the other characters have had so many movies; audiences have known all the other characters in all the other movies, all these different projects. Let this be Aquaman’s time in the spotlight.”

And with Wan likely to return for a second installment, it will be interesting to see exactly what corners of the DC Extended Universe are given the spotlight.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan told ComicBook.com in December. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.