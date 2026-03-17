Two Games Just Launched With the Same Name – Now the Devs Have Teamed Up

Sometimes, creative forces are at play at the same time, leading to unexpected coincidences. This can be seen in similar films hitting theaters at the same time or music artists releasing new tracks that play with the same influences. Game development is no stranger to that, even in something as simple as the title of a project.

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One such coincidence just happened in the indie gaming space, with two unrelated games titled Piece by Piece coming out just a few days apart. Rather than let the confusion weigh them down or make them confrontational, however, both game developers decided to use the opportunity to their advantage — and the subsequent collaboration on Steam might actually end up benefiting both games.

Steam Just Got Two New Games Called Piece By Piece

Two comfy games with the same name have turned a potentially confusing release fight into a chance to lift one another up. Neon Polygons’ Piece By Piece is a puzzle game focused on rebuilding environments. Players pull together different puzzle pieces to turn disconnected snippets into full scenes to solve challenges or tell short narratives. Meanwhile, Gamkat’s Piece By Piece is a more focused experience that sees players take on the role of an anthropomorphic fox who has inherited their family’s repair shop so that they can fix up, paint, cook, and decorate items.

Both games benefit from cute art design and laid-back game mechanics, delivering an experience that doesn’t try to overwhelm or frustrate the player. Gamkat’s game came out on March 11th, while Neon Polygons released their game on March 13th. For two smaller titles from indie developers, this confusion could potentially upend any chance of drawing attention amid the countless other games constantly coming out on the digital platform. Instead, the developers decided to actually use the situation to their advantage.

Through Steam, players can now buy the “Piece by Piece Double Bundle,” which formally pairs the games together for a 10% discount. Considering that both games have been receiving positive feedback from fans, it could help pull more curious players into both worlds. It’s a sweet development, one that feels befitting the softer presentation of both games. It’s also a good reminder of how the indie space for gaming encourages friendly competition and unexpected collaborations, with the developers taking a potentially unfortunate coincidence into an easy chance to draw attention to both games.

Piece By Piece Speaks To A Sweeter Nature That Steam Should Foster

The indie space in modern gaming can be a very competitive space, especially amidst the challenges posed by game development, the difficulty of standing out among crowded fields, and the potential attention that a creative indie title can generate in no time at all. Even as AAA game developers struggle in the current gaming environment, the indie space can be a make-or-break place for game makers. It’s easy to let a competitive spirit take over as a result, and there’s definitely a version of the Piece By Piece coincidence that could have seen the game makers competing for attention and calling one another out for their name choice.

Instead, both teams respected one another and found common ground in their release plans. Steam was able to even uplift both games together as part of a shared bundle, with the story serving as a cute natural spotlight for the titles. This approach also benefits both games, which would have felt weird becoming overly competitive when the spirit of their respective experiences is rooted in calm gameplay and natural storytelling. It’s the sort of team-up that speaks to the spirit of both developers and should hopefully generate enough goodwill to help them both in the long run. Both versions of Piece By Piece are worth your attention if you’re looking for a low-key, relaxing game. Still, in an industry where competition can quickly become fierce, it’s nice to see potential rivals find common ground in a way that celebrates both games and reinforces Steam as the place for indie releases.