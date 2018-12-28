Fan Adds Pitbull’s ‘Aquaman’ Song to ‘Wonder Woman’s No Man’s Land Scene

Aquaman has proved to be a truly unique entry into the comic book pantheon, and fans are having quite a lot of fun with that.

Twitter user @kryptonscodex recently shared a video, which syncs Wonder Woman‘s “No Man’s Land” sequence to Pitbull’s “Ocean to Ocean” song featured in Aquaman. You can check it out below.

permission to burn this with fire? pic.twitter.com/FHXaOCzOoO — -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) December 22, 2018

This isn’t the first time that fans have synced the song to Aquaman‘s DCEU predecessors, with Batman v. Superman‘s warehouse sequence also getting that treatment. And while the song, which samples Toto’s “Africa”, may be seen as one of the most over-the-top elements of the film, there’s a good reason for that.

“Putting the song in the sequence where Aquaman and Mera walk out of the water in slow motion, I felt: For f—‘s sake, let’s have fun with it! It’s something out of Fast and Furious,” the film’s director, James Wan, said in a recent interview. “Pitbull was in there very early on. He was really excited to do something for the film. That sequence is very tongue-in-cheek, and we just wanted to have fun with it. And we wanted a cheeky song at that point of the movie. I just wasn’t sure what song it was going to be.”

Sure, “Ocean to Ocean” might help make Aquaman a tonally different film from the rest of the DCEU, but Wan has hinted that he wasn’t trying to steer the rest of the cinematic universe with his film.

“I don’t know what the bigger picture is. But I think it’s really cool to take chances with the lesser-known characters and story lines,” Wan revealed in a recent interview. “It’s good if all the other films have their own flavor, so they don’t force them to feel the same.”

“It’s taken me so long just to finish this movie,” Wan said with a laugh. “I don’t want to think about somebody else’s movie at this point. I just want to survive this one.

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.